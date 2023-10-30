Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the need for "immediate cessation of attacks targeting civilians and a ceasefire" regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received on Monday the Head of the EU Delegation Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut and the Ambassadors of EU member states to Ankara.

"Attacks targeting civilians are unacceptable, they must stop immediately and a ceasefire must be declared. Humanitarian aid needs to be delivered to Gaza without interruption," the sources said on developments in Gaza, citing the foreign minister.

"We must prevent the conflict from reaching a regional level. The peace process needs to start as soon as possible, within agreed parameters and aiming for a two-state solution. In this context, we believe that the guarantor mechanism can be utilised".

"It is a double standard that in some European countries demonstrations in support of Palestine are banned, while attacks targeting our holy book, the Holy Quran, are allowed on the grounds of freedom of expression," the sources added citing Fidan.

Solving the regional problems

Fidan said Türkiye plays an extremely important role in solving the regional problems.

"We need stronger cooperation in the fight against terrorism".