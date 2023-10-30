WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN warns of Syria danger, 'spillover' from Israel's war on Gaza
Israel says it carried out air strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that its war on Gaza could spur a broader regional conflict.
UN warns of Syria danger, 'spillover' from Israel's war on Gaza
American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked with drones and rockets repeatedly this month. / Photo: AP Archive
October 30, 2023

The United Nations has warned that Syria was at its "most dangerous" point in a long time as violence surges and as "spillover" from the Israel's war on Gaza starts to have an impact.

Syria has "seen growing instability and violence, exacerbated by the lack of a meaningful political process," Geir Pedersen, UN special envoy for Syria, told the Security Council on Monday.

"Today, I am sounding an alarm that the situation is now at its most dangerous for a long time."

Israel said on Monday it carried out air strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that its war on Gaza could spur a broader regional conflict.

"On top of the violence emanating from the Syrian conflict itself, the Syrian people now face a terrifying prospect of a potential wider escalation," Pederson said.

"Spillover into Syria is not just a risk; it has already begun."

RelatedUS forces in Mideast are attacked due to 'wrong American policies': Iran
Recommended

'Humanitarian emergency'

American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked with drones and rockets repeatedly this month.

Washington has blamed the spike in attacks on Iran-backed forces, and American warplanes have carried out strikes against sites in Syria that the Pentagon said were linked to Tehran.

Syria's "humanitarian emergency has only deepened," added Edem Wosornu, of the UN Department of Humanitarian Affairs.

"This month, several areas across northern Syria experienced a serious escalation in hostilities.

"It is even more concerning as we approach the winter season, with an estimated 5.7 million people across the country in need of humanitarian support for critical shelter and household items."

RelatedUS claims to have hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-B1 visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT services, families
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report