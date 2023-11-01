Wearing one of her trademark large hats and dark glasses, Nigerian designer Bubu Ogisi puts a group of models through final fittings in preparation days for Lagos Fashion Week - one of the cultural highlights in Nigeria's economic capital.

Dressed in black, white and tan creations with hand-crafted bracelets and collars, models walk by as Ogisi checks out parts of her Spring/Summer 2024 collection entitled "Shadows", with the concept of exploring protective materials and fibres.

Describing herself more as a researcher than designer, Ogisi travels Africa looking for inspiration to incorporate traditional materials and techniques into her designs for her IAMISIGO brand.

"I think I'm still just continuing my process and expanding actually the materials that I'm researching," Ogisi told AFP at the fitting in the 16/16 boutique hotel in Lagos.

"It's what I love engaging in every day."

Kenya, Ghana, Ivory Coast and her native Nigeria are among the African countries that have inspired Ogisi - who worked in the oil and gas industry before studying fashion in Paris, finding her creative voice and eventually forming IAMISIGO.

"Everything I create is always either assembled there or I bring all the magical elements or ingredients for the soup that I created between Nigeria and Kenya," she said.

"But I love sourcing for everything I find within these different places."

'Out of her comfort zone'

IAMISIGO art director Roxane Mbanga said Ogisi's work sought to bring back stories from the past "that were erased by colonisation".