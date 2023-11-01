WORLD
Israel committing 'massacres' in Gaza to cover its 'defeats': Hamas chief
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says his group presented a "comprehensive vision" to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza and demanded supporters of Israel to "stop hindering international efforts to halt aggression."
Palestinians look for survivors under the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp. / Photo: AP
November 1, 2023

The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has accused Israel of committing "massacres" in Gaza to cover its own "defeats".

Israel is "committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians", Haniyeh said in a televised speech on Wednesday, adding that "its villainy will not save them from resounding defeat".

Haniyeh also said that Israeli hostages held in besieged Gaza were subject to the same "death and destruction" that Palestinians have faced.

He said Hamas told mediators that it was necessary for this "massacre" to stop and called on people to continue protesting, particularly in the West, to mount pressure on decision-makers.

'Comprehensive vision'

In the same speech, Haniyeh said his group presented a "comprehensive vision" to halt the Israeli offensive on Gaza.

"This vision starts with halting the aggression, opening the border crossings, exchanging prisoners, and opening a political horizon for establishing a Palestinian state and for self-determination," Haniyeh said.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, however, is procrastinating and deceiving his supporters with false promises," he added.

Haniyeh said the current conflict was caused by Netanyahu "who leads a 'right-wing racist fascist' group."

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.

More than 10,300 people have since been killed in the conflict, including at least 8,796 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million people in Gaza due to the Israeli siege.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
