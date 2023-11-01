Israel's defence and finance ministers have clashed over whether some West Bank tax revenues should be transferred to the Palestinian Authority, underlining the tensions straining the government as Israeli forces push on with the brutal war in blockaded Gaza.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called for tax revenues collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinians in parts of the occupied West Bank under direct Israeli control, to be disbursed without delay.

"The State of Israel is interested in maintaining stability in Judea and Samaria, always and especially during these times," Gallant said in televised remarks, using the term used by many in Israel to refer to the West Bank, where there has been a sharp rise in violence since the war in besieged Gaza began three weeks ago.

"The funds should be transferred immediately so that these may be used by the operational mechanism of the Palestinian Authority and by the sectors of the Palestinian Authority that are dealing with the prevention of terrorism," he said.

"I think it is only appropriate to uphold the decision of the cabinet as decided several days ago," he said.

Related Live blog: Yemen's Houthis claim drone attack on Israel amid Gaza war

Constant wrangles