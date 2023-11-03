A unified Turkic world acting together will help pave the way to a ceasefire and permanent peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Turkish president has said.

"There is nothing that could justify what we have witnessed since October7," said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, referring to Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza, in a speech he gave on Friday at the Organisation of Turkic States summit in Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital.

"There is no word to describe this brutality. For a full 28 days, crimes against humanity have been committed in Gaza."

On Türkiye's assistance to Palestinians affected by Israeli attacks, Erdogan said it has sent 10 plane loads of humanitarian aid to Gaza so far and will send more as conditions allow.

"Our efforts to organise an international peace conference are ongoing," he said, referring to a Turkish initiative to end the conflict.

Türkiye will continue to take steps towards the peace, prosperity, and security of the entire Turkic world, Erdogan added.

Transport networks

President Erdogan also emphasised that the realisation of a transport line connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is of great importance.

"The opening of this corridor will contribute significantly to the prosperity of all countries in the region and, at the same time, connect Türkiye to Central Asia, our ancestral homeland," he told the summit.

"As the Turkic world, we must continue our support to Azerbaijan for the successful completion of this process," he wrote on X following the summit.

Erdogan also called for special attention to the goal of developing transport networks between Turkic states, adding that they are continuing efforts to activate the Trans-Caspian East-West Corridor.