Unified Turkic world will pave way to peace in Israel-Palestine conflict: Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentions ongoing efforts to organise an international peace conference during his speech at the Organisation of Turkic States summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.
The 10th summit of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) started in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on Friday. / Photo: AA
November 3, 2023

A unified Turkic world acting together will help pave the way to a ceasefire and permanent peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Turkish president has said.

"There is nothing that could justify what we have witnessed since October7," said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, referring to Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza, in a speech he gave on Friday at the Organisation of Turkic States summit in Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital.

"There is no word to describe this brutality. For a full 28 days, crimes against humanity have been committed in Gaza."

On Türkiye's assistance to Palestinians affected by Israeli attacks, Erdogan said it has sent 10 plane loads of humanitarian aid to Gaza so far and will send more as conditions allow.

"Our efforts to organise an international peace conference are ongoing," he said, referring to a Turkish initiative to end the conflict.

Türkiye will continue to take steps towards the peace, prosperity, and security of the entire Turkic world, Erdogan added.

Transport networks

President Erdogan also emphasised that the realisation of a transport line connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is of great importance.

"The opening of this corridor will contribute significantly to the prosperity of all countries in the region and, at the same time, connect Türkiye to Central Asia, our ancestral homeland," he told the summit.

"As the Turkic world, we must continue our support to Azerbaijan for the successful completion of this process," he wrote on X following the summit.

Erdogan also called for special attention to the goal of developing transport networks between Turkic states, adding that they are continuing efforts to activate the Trans-Caspian East-West Corridor.

The Turkish President also expressed his gratitude for granting observer member status to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the OTS in 2022.

"It is our obligation to act in solidarity with the Turkish Cypriots, who are an integral part of the great Turkish family," he said on X.

"I believe that at our next summit, we will see the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus among us as an observer member, as we have decided."

Great potential in many sectors

Speaking at a foreign ministers meeting during the summit in Astana, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the importance of making the Middle Corridor more attractive for investments.

Saying that member countries of the OTS have great potential, especially in trade, economy, energy, and transportation, Fidan emphasised the significance of transporting resources beyond the Caspian Sea, especially Turkmen natural gas, to Türkiye and Europe.

He also called for support to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), saying: "We must collectively stand against the unfair and inhumane isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriots."

On recent developments in Karabakh, where Azerbaijan established constitutional order after an anti-terrorism operation, Fidan said, "Türkiye will continue to stand by Azerbaijan."

The 10th summit of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) started in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on Friday.

According to the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, also attending the event are the leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

