Foreign ministers of Latvia and Sweden have called for closer political dialogue and cooperation between the EU and Türkiye on areas of common interest.

They made the comments to Anadolu on Friday during an informal ministerial gathering in Berlin, where top officials discussed the EU’s future, reforms and the enlargement process.

Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins said his country is supporting closer ties with Türkiye.

“Türkiye is already a very valued NATO ally and the cooperation with Türkiye is very crucial. It’s a very good and strong ally,” he said.

Karins said Türkiye’s progress towards EU membership is in the interest of both sides.

“Certainly, if Türkiye enacts all of the reforms, I think this would be very good for Türkiye itself, and of course for the EU,” he said.

EU heavyweight Germany hosted the ministerial conference on Thursday, which brought together foreign ministers and senior diplomats from both EU member states and candidate countries.

In her opening speech, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underlined that the EU needs to reform itself and speed up the enlargement process to become a strong global actor.

Reviving EU-Türkiye dialogue

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also participated in the conference, emphasising that it is important the EU has started to see enlargement as a geostrategic issue.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s EU membership goal and also said Ankara would like to contribute in a constructive way to the current discussions about reforming the bloc and speeding up its enlargement.

Latvian Foreign Minister Karins welcomed Fidan’s participation and said meetings with his Turkish counterpart more often in informal EU gatherings would be a positive development.

“All the formats in the EU that we have, where there are invited friends and partners, are actually good meetings,” he said, adding that such informal meetings offer a platform for frank exchanges and discussions.

“The opportunity that we can speak to each other, just to understand one another better and to look for ways how we can more strongly cooperate. Because the world is unfortunately not becoming any safer or more secure, it seems to be going right now a little bit in the opposite direction.”