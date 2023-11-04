WORLD
2 MIN READ
Militants attack air force base in central Pakistan -military
Terror group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) takes responsibility for the attack on the base.
Militants attack air force base in central Pakistan -military
The attack comes after Pakistan declared a new offensive against militants following a resurgence of attacks in recent months / Photo: AA Archive
November 4, 2023

Six attackers have launched an assault on an air force training base in the central Pakistani area of Mianwali on Saturday morning, the country's military said.

Three attackers were killed before they entered the base and the other three had been cornered, the military said in a statement, adding that three grounded aircraft and a fuel tanker had been damaged thus far in the attack.

"Due to the swift and effective response by the troops, (the attack) has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets," the statement said.

Recommended

The military said an operation is underway to clear the area, and did not mention any casualties amongst security personnel.

Terror group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to journalists by its spokesperson.

TJP came to the fore only this year and little is known about the group, which has carried out a string of high-profile attacks in the country, including killing 12 soldiers at a Pakistani military base in the southwestern province of Balochistan in July.

SOURCE:Reuters
