It is Türkiye's duty to stop the bloodshed in Gaza, "which is being carried out in front of the very eyes of the international community," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at a local inauguration ceremony in the northeastern Rize province on Sunday, Erdogan said that Türkiye has an obligation to "save Palestinians from Israel's oppression."

"We are doing and will continue to do more than what is visible," Erdogan said, implying Türkiye's efforts for the Palestinian people. Türkiye will never leave its brothers and sisters in Gaza alone, he promised.

"It is our historical responsibility to call out the crimes of those supporting this immoral, unscrupulous, despicable massacre (in Gaza)," Erdogan added.

“It is our humanitarian duty to pursue the killers who are taking the lives of children, mothers, and innocent people all over the Palestinian territories, as well as the thieves who are plundering the possessions of the oppressed,” Erdogan said on X later on Sunday.

“Preserving the sanctity of Jerusalem’s Haram Al Sharif, which includes our first qibla (direction for prayer) the Al Aqsa Mosque, in a manner that respects the rights of members of other faiths, is among our spiritual obligations,” he added.

Diplomatic efforts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday held separate phone calls with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi to discuss the latest situation in the region, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The foreign ministers exchanged views on what can be done to stop the attacks targeting civilians in Gaza and to establish an immediate cease-fire, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Fidan also discussed with Shoukry efforts to ensure uninterrupted and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah border gate, the sources added.

