Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials over the ongoing conflict in the besieged Gaza.

"The ICC must issue arrest warrants for criminals as a precautionary step to stop the killing machine," Shtayyeh said on Monday during a Cabinet meeting in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

"I salute the countries that will submit referrals to the ICC to prosecute criminals," he added, without providing any further details.

The Palestinian premier went on to call for action "to stop the (Israeli) aggression that has turned Gaza into a valley of blood."