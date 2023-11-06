A convoy of the United Nations mission in Mali was hit again by improvised explosive devices over the weekend, injuring 22 more peacekeepers in the process of withdrawing from the country, a spokesperson said.

"On Saturday, the convoy encountered two other improvised explosive devices near the town of Anefis," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, told reporters on Monday.

He said that "22 peacekeepers had to be evacuated by air to receive immediate treatment in Gao."

It is the sixth such incident since the convoy left Kidal, Dujarric said, adding that "all medical evacuation flights operated without any problems."

Eight peacekeepers were injured and evacuated on November 1 and another seven last Friday due to other improvised explosive devices.

Malian authorities have also allowed "resupply flights to provide the convoy with water, fuel rations and other essential items," said the spokesman, who last week had criticized a la ck of flight authorization for MINUSMA's withdrawing forces.