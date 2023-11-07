TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence MIT neutralises high-ranked PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Ayse Arslan, with the codename Tekosin Cizre, joined the terror group in 2004 and had been active in the PKK's Syrian branch PYD/YPG since 2014.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
November 7, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation’s so-called social area responsible for the Iraq/Hakurk region.

Terrorist Ayse Arslan, with the codename Tekosin Cizre, has been neutralised with an operation carried out in Hakurk, northern Iraq.

According to information received from security sources, MIT followed Ayse Arslan, who joined the terror group in 2004 and had been active in the PKK's Syrian branch PYD/YPG since 2014.

The Turkish Intelligence meticulously analysed all information transmitted from field agents and first identified the location of the terrorist, who was closely monitored upon being neutralised in a pinpoint operation.

MIT, which continues to strike against separatist terrorist organisations in every field, also delivered the message with its latest operation that it will continue with pinpoint operations as part of its policy to eliminate terrorism at its source in the upcoming period.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

