TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Fidan: Türkiye continues peace efforts in Gaza, Ukraine
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza and the war in Ukraine.
Fidan: Türkiye continues peace efforts in Gaza, Ukraine
Ankara and Minsk enjoy favourable ties, characterised by constructive dialogue between the two sides. / Photo: AA
November 7, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the war in Ukraine "on the basis of international law" as he hosted Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.

The top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and regional issues during the meeting in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Tuesday, according to information obtained from diplomatic sources.

Emphasising that Israel could not establish security through violence, Fidan said: "Türkiye cannot remain silent in the face of persecution and violence against Palestinians".

He urged the international community to break its silence in the face of the persecution and atrocities committed in Gaza by Israel.

Fidan added that Türkiye was making intensive efforts to ensure a complete ceasefire as soon as possible, to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid and to take steps towards a lasting peace.

RelatedTurkish FM engages in discussions with European counterparts on Gaza
Recommended

Working for peaceful end to war

"The war in Ukraine must end on the basis of international law. Türkiye is ready to host negotiations if there is a will between the parties," Fidan added.

The foreign minister emphasised Türkiye's desire for a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine on the basis of international law.

Referring to the negative effects of the prolongation of the war both at the regional and global level, Fidan stated that Türkiye would continue to do its best for the establishment of peace at the meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Aleinik.

Ankara and Minsk enjoy favourable ties, characterised by constructive dialogue between the two sides. Türkiye was the first nation to recognise the independence of Belarus, and diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar