Seven people were killed and 20 others were injured in a bus explosion in the Afghan capital, police have said.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said on Tuesday that the explosion occurred in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood - an enclave of the Shia Hazara community.

"An explosion occurred in a bus carrying civilian passengers in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul, unfortunately, seven of our compatriots were martyred and 20 others were injured," Zadran said in a post on social media site X.

Security personnel were on site and had begun investigating, he added.

Suicide attacks reduced