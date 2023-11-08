Mexico's Congress has heard from researchers who declared authentic a set of three-fingered Peruvian mummies recently presented as potential evidence of non-human life forms, while declining to certify that the remains were extraterrestrial.

Lawmakers first heard from Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan on September 13 when he presented two specimens in a first-of-its-kind congressional event on UFOs, or FANIs in Spanish. Maussan said the bodies, believed to have been found near Peru's ancient Nazca lines, were not related to any life on Earth.

At Tuesday's session, Maussan was more focused on proving the bodies, which were not on display this time, were not fake, ushering in a string of doctors who all said the bodies were those of real, once-living organisms.

Still, he left room for questions about their origin.

"None of the scientists say [the study results] prove that they are extraterrestrials, but I go further," he said, suggesting that they could be evidence of non-Earthly life forms.

Tuesday's session, at times, dipped into a more extreme explanation. Argentine surgeon Celestino Adolfo Piotto said he believed, after reviewing test results and images of the bodies, they were an evolved version of today's human beings, calling them "our descendants".

In a more colorful moment, Mexican rapper Claudio Yarto, said he had personally seen UFOs before ending his speech with a rhyme, sparking applause from the crowd.

