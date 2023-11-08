WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexican Congress holds second UFO session featuring Peruvian mummies
The letter of 11 researchers made clear that they were not implying the bodies were "extraterrestrial".
Mexican Congress holds second UFO session featuring Peruvian mummies
Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan hosts a second briefing on unidentified flying objects, in Mexico City. / Photo: Reuters
November 8, 2023

Mexico's Congress has heard from researchers who declared authentic a set of three-fingered Peruvian mummies recently presented as potential evidence of non-human life forms, while declining to certify that the remains were extraterrestrial.

Lawmakers first heard from Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan on September 13 when he presented two specimens in a first-of-its-kind congressional event on UFOs, or FANIs in Spanish. Maussan said the bodies, believed to have been found near Peru's ancient Nazca lines, were not related to any life on Earth.

At Tuesday's session, Maussan was more focused on proving the bodies, which were not on display this time, were not fake, ushering in a string of doctors who all said the bodies were those of real, once-living organisms.

Still, he left room for questions about their origin.

"None of the scientists say [the study results] prove that they are extraterrestrials, but I go further," he said, suggesting that they could be evidence of non-Earthly life forms.

Tuesday's session, at times, dipped into a more extreme explanation. Argentine surgeon Celestino Adolfo Piotto said he believed, after reviewing test results and images of the bodies, they were an evolved version of today's human beings, calling them "our descendants".

In a more colorful moment, Mexican rapper Claudio Yarto, said he had personally seen UFOs before ending his speech with a rhyme, sparking applause from the crowd.

RelatedMillennium-old mummy discovered in Peru residential neighbourhood

Not "extraterrestrial"

Recommended

Anthropologist Roger Zuniga of San Luis Gonzaga National University in Ica said researchers had studied five similar specimens over four years.

"They're real," Zuniga said on the sidelines of the session.

"There was absolutely no human intervention in the physical and biological formation of these beings," he added, saying he didn't know the origin of the beings.

Zuniga presented a letter signed by 11 researchers from the university declaring the same. The letter made clear, however, they were not implying the bodies were "extraterrestrial".

Maussan's first presentation was criticized by many experts who dismissed it as a stunt long debunked by the scientific community, pointing to studies on similar remains that concluded the specimens were modified using animal and human bones.

When asked about those studies, Zuniga said the specimens were probably fake. The bodies that he and the other university researchers looked at, however, were real, he said.

Congressman Sergio Gutierrez, from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling Morena party, called for a reform to Mexico's law to make all information about UFOs public.

RelatedNASA to name UFO research head as panel urges more study
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas