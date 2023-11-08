Americans have become more likely to describe Israel as an ally that shares US interests and values since the fighting with Palestine began, but they're divided over whether Israel has gone too far in its response to last month's attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey, which was conducted from November 2 to 6, also reveals scepticism among Democrats toward Israel, which could present a challenge for President Joe Biden as he tries to balance support for the country's defence and his party's shifting priorities.

The result is a rather muddled picture that presents few easy options for the White House as it keeps one eye on public opinion with an election year on the horizon.

During an August poll, only 32 percent of Americans described Israel as an ally that shares US interests and values. But that figure increased to 44 percent in the latest survey, which was conducted after the October 7 attacks by Hamas that killed 1,400 Israelis.

However, only 36 percent said it's extremely or very important to provide aid to Israel's military to fight a war in Palestine. And 40 percent of Americans said Israel's military response in Gaza has gone too far.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said over 10,000 Palestinians have died from weeks of Israeli bombardment and a recent ground invasion, including more than 4,000 children.

It's a sentiment more common among Democrats, 58 percent of whom view Israel's counterattack as excessive. Overall, 38 percent of Americans said Israel's response has been about right, and just 18 percent said it has not gone far enough.