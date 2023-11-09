The Israeli offensive in Gaza loomed over a regular UN review of Germany's human rights record with numerous mainly Muslim countries decrying its support for Israel and bans on pro-Palestinian protests.

Germany faced unusual levels of criticism during a human rights review at the United Nations in Geneva, especially on its position on the war in Gaza.

Egypt's representative Ahmed Moharam said Cairo "deeply regrets the unfavourable positions taken by Germany vis-a-vis the rights of the Palestinian people", while Jordan's representative slammed the country's "unbalanced positions".

Türkiye urged Berlin to "halt the provision of any military material or equipment to Israel that may be used in the commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity".

Commitment to "never again"

During Thursday's so-called Universal Periodic Review (UPR) - which all 193 UN countries must undergo every four years - Germany reiterated Israel's "right to defend itself".

"Israel's security and right to exist are not negotiable for Germany," said Luise Amtsberg, the commissioner for human rights policy and humanitarian assistance and head of its delegation.