Israel restrict Palestinians from Al Aqsa Mosque for fifth week
Palestinians face ongoing restrictions at Al Aqsa mosque, with only 4,000 allowed for weekly Friday prayers amidst heavy Israeli attacks.
Israeli military presence is extensive in occupied East Jerusalem, especially concentrated in the Old City and the entrances to the mosque. / Photo: AFP.
November 10, 2023

Israeli authorities continue to impose strict restrictions on Palestinians, banning them from entering Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem for Friday prayers for the fifth consecutive week.

However, an official with the Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu that only 4,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were elderly, had managed to reach Al Aqsa Mosque to perform the Friday prayers.

The official, who preferred not to be named, added that the mosque appeared to be empty due to strict Israeli control of the streets.

Since early Friday morning, Israeli forces have been heavily deployed across occupied East Jerusalem, particularly in the Old City and the entrances leading to the mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to perform Friday prayers in the streets near the Old City area after being barred from entering Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli side did not comment on the reasons for restricting Muslims’ access to Al Aqsa Mosque for prayers.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the besieged Gaza, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Hamas on October 7.

At least 10,812 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,412 children and 2,918 women. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

