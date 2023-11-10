TÜRKİYE
MIT 'neutralises' PKK's drugs and money laundering ringleader in northern Iraq
As Türkiye keeps its fight against the PKK hiding out across northern Iraq and Syria, the country neutralises Yadin Bulut, who joined the terror group in 2015 and continued his activities in Qandil, Hakurk-Avashin regions, security sources say.
PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces. / Photo: AA Archive
November 10, 2023

Turkish intelligence has "neutralised" a senior PKK terrorist who was in charge of the group's drug and money laundering activities in northern Iraq, security sources said.

Yadin Bulut, code-named Rizgar Suvar, joined the terror organisation in 2015 and continued his activities in Qandil and Hakurk-Avashin regions, said the sources.

Türkiye has "neutralised" as many as 1,835 PKK/YPG terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 33 terrorists were neutralised last week, a ministry official told reporters at a background briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye's fight with terrorism

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

All necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in operation zones, and terrorist attacks are being met with proportional responses, the official added.

Since January, 433 incidents and attacks have been carried out by the terrorist group in areas under Türkiye's counterterrorism operation zones, and 1,340 terrorists have been "neutralised" in immediate responses by Turkish forces, according to the official.

SOURCE:AA
