Israeli forces have raided addresses in Nablus, Hebron, Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jenin locations of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Palestinians responded to the raids on the town of Sile ez Zahr, south of Jenin, by opening fire. It was stated that the clashes still continue.

Clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinians during the raids on houses in the south and east of Nablus.

Likewise, similar raids were carried out in the Yatta town of Hebron, the Celezun Refugee Camp in Ramallah and the Beit Fecjar town in Bethlehem. While it was stated that there were arrests during the raids, no information was given regarding the loss of life.

Additionally, demonstrations were held in different parts of the occupied West Bank in support of Gaza.