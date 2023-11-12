TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish border units prevent illegal crossings of FETO members to Greece
As FETO fugitives continue to find sanctuary in Western countries, concerns mount about the lack of action to extradite these individuals.
Turkish border units prevent illegal crossings of FETO members to Greece
The Turkish government's repeated calls for international cooperation and solidarity in combating FETO and similar terrorist organisations remain largely unanswered. / Photo: AA
November 12, 2023

6 individuals, 2 of whom are members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), were captured while attempting to illegally cross from Türkiye to Greece.

"6 individuals trying to illegally cross from our country to Greece were apprehended by our border units. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that 2 of the captured individuals are members of the FETO terrorist organisation," The Turkish Defence Ministry stated on Sunday.

As FETO fugitives continue to find sanctuary in Western countries, concerns mount about the lack of action to extradite these individuals and hold them accountable for their involvement in the coup attempt.

The Turkish government's repeated calls for international cooperation and solidarity in combating FETO and similar terrorist organisations remain largely unanswered.

Recommended

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

RelatedMIT 'neutralises' PKK's drugs and money laundering ringleader in northern Iraq
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran