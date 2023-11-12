TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's TIKA provides winter tents to earthquake victims in Afghanistan
Last month, consecutive earthquakes in the Herat province caused the death of approximately 2,500 people, forcing the Afghan authorities to call for international aid.
Türkiye's TIKA provides winter tents to earthquake victims in Afghanistan
More than 10 earthquakes, the largest of which was 6.3 magnitude, caused heavy destruction in 16 villages in Zindejan district of Herat. / Photo: AA
November 12, 2023

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided winter tents to 1,000 earthquake-affected families in Afghanistan’s Herat province.

Arafat Deniz, TIKA's office coordinator in Herat, told Anadolu news agency that since the October earthquakes in Herat, the agency has assisted 2,000 families with food aid.

RelatedAnother 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes western Afghanistan: USGS

He said that Sinan Ilhan, Türkiye's consul general in Herat, and officials from the Afghan Red Crescent also witnessed the distribution of the tents.

"A large number of settlements were affected by the Herat earthquake and the number of people left homeless was also high, so we prioritized the provision of tents to meet the need for shelter. As the weather got colder, we also wanted to help people who had to stay without tents on the streets and in parks," he said.

Recommended

Deniz said that 10 mobile toilets were also installed in the region.

Last month, consecutive earthquakes in the Herat province, located on the border with Iran, caused the death of approximately 2,500 people, forcing the Afghan authorities to issue an international aid request.

More than 10 earthquakes, the largest of which was 6.3 magnitude, caused heavy destruction in 16 villages in Zindejan district of Herat.

RelatedTürkiye's TIKA supplies water to Gambia nature park to combat drought
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran