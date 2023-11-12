The EU has called for an investigation into a "massacre" in Burkina Faso in which around 100 people are believed to have been killed.

"Around 100 civilians, including women and children, were believed killed in a massacre in the village of Zaongo" several days ago in the central east of Burkina Faso, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Sunday.

"The European Union called on the transition authorities to shed light on the circumstances of these killings to bring accountability."

The head of African Affairs at the US State Department, Molly Phee, on Friday said on X, formerly Twitter, that she was "shocked and saddened" by the news of the massacre.

"The US government condemns this attack in the strongest terms," she said, also calling for Burkina Faso's junta to investigate.

Burkinabe authorities have yet to react to the international concern being voiced.

Unveiling Zaongo massacre

Jeune Afrique, a news magazine focused on Africa, said the mass killing was carried out on November 6 by unidentified assailants.

Social media posts in Burkina Faso have shown pictures of corpses of women and children said to have been Zaongo residents.

"It is difficult to advance on the figures as the bodies were buried without any real observation," one resident said.