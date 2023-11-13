It was later found to cause malformation of limbs, facial features and internal organs in unborn children.

According to official estimates, there are 146 survivors of Thalidomide registered with the Australian Thalidomide Survivors Support Program but “the exact number of those affected is unknown.”

The Albanese government will also unveil a National Site of Recognition on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin on November 30.

“In giving this apology, we will acknowledge all those babies who died and the families who mourn them, as well as those who survived but whose lives were made so much harder by the effects of this terrible drug,” said Albanese.

“So many mothers and their babies were let down by systemic failures that led to the Thalidomide tragedy, and we should reflect on that and apologise for it.”