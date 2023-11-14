Tuesday, November 14

1841 GMT — The United States would like to see safe evacuation for patients at Gaza hospitals to get out of harm’s way and will support an independent third party to conduct those evacuations, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

Speaking at a news briefing, Miller said Washington did not want to see any civilians, "certainly not babies in incubators" and other vulnerable populations caught in the crossfire.

He added the US was in conversations with humanitarian organizations and third parties on the possible evacuation.

1841 GMT — Right groups to sue Dutch government for ‘supporting’ Israel's violations in Gaza

Four rights groups are suing the Dutch government for its stance on its war on Gaza, which they say is tantamount to supporting Israel’s violations.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Oxfam Novib, Amnesty International, PAX, and The Rights Forum argued that the Netherlands is "partly responsible for violations of the laws of war and collective punishment of the Gazan civilian population," particularly due to its continued weapons exports to Israel.

They have demanded the Dutch government act in accordance with its policy frameworks, constitutional obligations, and international agreements.

1754 GMT — Israel urges the Red Cross to prioritise well-being of Gaza hostages

Israel’s foreign minister has urged the Red Cross to be "more loud and clear" on the issue of Israeli hostages taken to the besieged Gaza by Hamas.

Asked about his previous remarks saying the Red Cross has "no right to exist if it does not succeed in visiting the hostages," Eli Cohen told a press briefing at the UN's Geneva Office: "Red Cross should be more loud and clear with their statements and with the pressure."

"We don’t ask them to negotiate in regard of the releasing of the hostages. This is our role and we are doing it through our allies," Cohen said, adding that the minimum for the Red Cross to do is meet the hostages, receive proof of life and transfer medicine to them.

1745 GMT — UN chief 'deeply disturbed' by dramatic loss of life in Gaza hospitals

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed profound disturbance about the dramatic loss of life in hospitals in Gaza with ongoing Israeli attacks.

"The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and a dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

"In the name of humanity, the Secretary-General calls for an immediate ceasefire," said Dujarric. He added that Guterres continues to talk with "a variety of interlocutors and his colleagues in the field."

1720 GMT —Rocket fire from Gaza injures 2 Israelis in Tel Aviv

Two Israelis were injured by shrapnel in Tel Aviv in central Israel after rocket fire from Gaza, according to local media.

Israeli public broadcaster said a 20-year-old man was seriously injured and a woman moderately wounded when rockets struck Tel Aviv and the Gush Dan area.

Rockets launched from Gaza had injured two Israelis in the southern city of Ashkelon early Tuesday.

1720 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Gaza soars to 11,320: authorities

The authorities in Gaza have said the death toll from fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters in the Palestinian territory had reached 11,320.

The dead included 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to the government, which has struggled to keep an exact toll of the dead amidst intense urban combat in northern Gaza.

1637 GMT — Hamas claims to kill 7 Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Palestinian group Hamas has claimed to have killed seven Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement that the soldiers were killed by its fighters from "point-blank range" north of Gaza City.

Hamas said its fighters also attacked three Israeli tanks, three armoured vehicles and a personnel carrier with anti-armour shells north and west of Gaza City.

The group’s military arm said two more tanks and a bulldozer were struck northwest of Gaza City and another tank southwest of the city. There was no comment from the Israeli army on the Hamas' claim.

1626 GMT — Biden believes hostage release will happen

US President Joe Biden has said he is engaged in daily discussions to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas and he believes it is going to happen.

"Hang in there, we’re coming," Biden said at the White House when asked by reporters what his message to family members of hostages would be.

Biden said he speaks every day with the parties involved in negotiations over a possible hostage release but did not want to share the details.

1626 GMT — Major pro-Israel rally planned in Washington

After weeks dominated by largely pro-Palestinian protests in the United States, a high-profile pro-Israel demonstration attended by members of Congress and tens of thousands of demonstrators was planned for Tuesday in Washington.

Hours ahead of the event, protesters streamed toward the National Mall in front of the Capitol in what was billed as a show of unity by multiple Jewish groups backing US support for Israel since the attack by the Hamas group last month.

The demonstration is set to start around 1800 GMT, according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, one of the organisers.

1550 GMT — Egypt slams ‘irresponsible’ Israeli call for displacement of Gaza’s population

Egypt has termed a call by far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for the "voluntary migration" of Palestinians from Gaza as "irresponsible."

Smotrich has said that the "voluntary migration" of Palestinians in Gaza is the "right humanitarian solution" for the besieged enclave and for the region.

This statement "is an expression of the Israeli government’s policy that violates international laws," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in remarks cited by a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

"Any attempt to justify and encourage the displacement of Palestinians outside Gaza is completely rejected by Egypt and internationally," he added.

1417 GMT — Gaza war puts 25 out of Gaza’s 35 hospitals out of use - Hamas official

A Hamas official has said that Israel’s bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza had put 25 of the besieged territory’s 35 hospitals out of use.

"It has also destroyed 94 government buildings and 253 schools," Osama Hamdan, a Beirut-based Hamas official, told a news conference in the Lebanese capital.

1409 GMT — Israeli army detains injured Palestinian from inside ambulance: Palestinian Red Crescent

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said that the Israeli army detained a Palestinian from inside an ambulance while the team were transferring him to a hospital.

The Red Crescent said the incident took place in Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank, and Israeli forces are hindering the work of medical teams in Tulkarem.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces stormed the Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarem with dozens of tear gas canisters. Dozens of Palestinians, including medical staff in the hospital, suffered asphyxiation.

1349 GMT — Gaza official denies contact with Israel for evacuation of babies from Al Shifa

Health authorities in Gaza have denied Israeli claims that it was coordinating the transfer of incubators into Gaza, which could possibly enable the evacuation of newborn babies from Al Shifa Hospital.

Israel claims the hospital hides a Hamas base, a claim denied by the group as well as doctors at the facility. Its military in a statement on social media earlier said "it is in the process of coordinating the transfer of incubators from a hospital in Israel to Gaza," to "minimise harm to civilians, assist in evacuation, and facilitate the transfer of medical supplies and food."

Speaking to Anadolu, Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al Qudra said the Israeli side "did not contact them" and the situation in Al Shifa Hospital is "worsening."

1347 GMT — Qatar calls on Israel, Hamas to make hostage deal

Qatar has urged Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement on releasing hostages seized in the October 7 attack, cautioning the situation in Gaza was worsening on a daily basis.

Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari told a news conference in Doha that the "deteriorating" situation in Gaza was hampering mediation efforts.

"We believe that there is no other chance for both sides other than for this mediation to take place and to reach a situation where we can see a glimmer of hope in this terrible crisis," he added.

1332 GMT — 36 premature babies at risk in Gaza hospital, 3 already dead

The lives of 36 babies at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital were hanging in the balance, according to medical staff there who said there was no clear mechanism to move them despite an Israeli effort to supply incubators for an evacuation.

Three of the original 39 premature babies have already died since Gaza’s biggest hospital ran out of fuel at the weekend to power generators that had kept their incubators going.

"Luckily they are still 36, we didn’t lose any of them overnight," Dr Ahmed El Mokhatallali, a surgeon, told Reuters by telephone from Al Shifa. "But still the risks are really high ... We have still the risk of losing them."

1325 GMT —Hezbollah strikes Israeli military sites

Lebanese Hezbollah has said that it struck Israeli military sites near the border, inflicting injuries.

1246 GMT — Thousands more flee northern Gaza

Fighting between Israeli troops and the Palestinian Hamas group in northern Gaza caused another 200,000 people to flee south in the past 10 days, the UN humanitarian office has said.

The humanitarian office, known as OCHA, said only one hospital in the north is capable of treating patients. Some of the fighting is around hospitals where patients, newborns and medics are stranded with no electricity and dwindling supplies.

The southern part of Gaza is not much safer. Israel carries out frequent air strikes against what it says are group targets that often kill women and children.

1239 GMT — UK minister: longer humanitarian pauses needed in Israel-Palestine conflict

Britain’s minister of state for development, Andrew Mitchell, said that longer humanitarian pauses covering wider areas would be needed in the Israel-Palestine conflict in order to deliver aid to the region.

"Longer pauses that cover wider areas will be needed. We are discussing with the UN and other partners how best to achieve this," Mitchell told lawmakers.

1146 GMT — Israel claims to seize Gaza parliament, other govt institutions

The Israeli army claimed to have captured the parliament and other government institutions in Gaza, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Military units "took over the Hamas parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons," the army said in a statement.

Hamas has not responded to Israeli claims.

1137 GMT — Hardline Israeli minister backs 'voluntary immigration' of Palestinians

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has suggested that "voluntary immigration" of Palestinians in Gaza is a "right humanitarian solution" to end the ongoing conflict.

In a statement on X, Smotrich backed an initiative by hardline Israeli lawmakers, who called for expelling residents of Gaza to countries worldwide as a solution to the conflict between what he said was "Arabs and Jews."

"This is the right humanitarian solution for the residents of Gaza and the entire region," the far-right minister added.

1125 GMT — 'Best way' to ensure safety of patients, civilians at Al Shifa Hospital not evacuation but 'stopping hostilities': WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the "best way" to ensure the safety of patients as well as civilians taking shelter at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital is not evacuation but "stopping hostilities now."

Taking Anadolu’s question at a UN press conference in Geneva, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said the hostilities should be stopped for the sake of "saving lives, not taking lives."

On the Israeli army’s order to evacuate the hospital, Gaza's largest, Harris said that it would not be possible to evacuate 700 at-risk patients, underlining it would be "very hard," even if they have to move if and when the hospital stops working due to lack of fuel, as most in Gaza have. She noted that the WHO still defines Al Shifa Hospital as a functioning hospital due to "heroic efforts."

1112 GMT — Israel’s targeting of Gaza hospitals violates international law: Türkiye