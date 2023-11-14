TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Traditional wellness extravaganza: Indian embassy in Türkiye marks Ayurveda Day
"Ayurveda, deriving its name from Sanskrit words ayur (life) and veda (knowledge), signifies the science of life," says Indian ambassador.
Traditional wellness extravaganza: Indian embassy in Türkiye marks Ayurveda Day
This year's theme, "Ayurveda for One Health," underscores the interconnectedness of human-animal-plant-environment interfaces. / Photo: AA
November 14, 2023

The Indian embassy in Türkiye commemorated the 8th Ayurveda Day with a reception emphasising traditional wellness practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Virander Paul said on Monday that Ayurveda Day 2023 was celebrated globally on Nov. 10, emphasising the ancient wisdom of traditional Indian medicine.

"Ayurveda, deriving its name from the Sanskrit words 'ayur' (life) and 'veda' (knowledge), signifies the science of life," he said.

He went on to say that this year's theme, "Ayurveda for One Health," underscores the interconnectedness of human-animal-plant-environment interfaces.

RelatedIn pictures: Indians celebrate Diwali festival
Recommended

Birthday celebration of Dhanvantari

The event emphasised interconnectedness and international collaboration, highlighting India's commitment to the World Health Organisation’s establishment of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in addressing contemporary healthcare challenges.

The day is annually observed in India and globally, aligning with the birthday celebration of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine in Ayurvedic tradition, dedicated to promoting awareness of this ancient healthcare system.

Among the attendees were an official from the World Health Organisation’s Türkiye Office, the head of the Department of Traditional, Complementary and Functional Medicine Practices under Türkiye's Health Ministry and some academics.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran