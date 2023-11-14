The Indian embassy in Türkiye commemorated the 8th Ayurveda Day with a reception emphasising traditional wellness practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Virander Paul said on Monday that Ayurveda Day 2023 was celebrated globally on Nov. 10, emphasising the ancient wisdom of traditional Indian medicine.

"Ayurveda, deriving its name from the Sanskrit words 'ayur' (life) and 'veda' (knowledge), signifies the science of life," he said.

He went on to say that this year's theme, "Ayurveda for One Health," underscores the interconnectedness of human-animal-plant-environment interfaces.