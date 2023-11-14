WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, UK impose third round of sanctions on Palestine's group Hamas
The US Treasury Department says the action has been taken in coordination with Britain to target key Hamas officials and financing mechanisms.
US, UK impose third round of sanctions on Palestine's group Hamas
The US Treasury Department says it will continue to work with partners, including the UK, to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds". / Photo: Reuters
November 14, 2023

The United States and the United Kingdom have imposed additional sanctions on individuals and groups affiliated with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, according to the US Treasury Department.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday that the action, taken in coordination with Britain, targeted key Hamas officials and the mechanisms through which Iran provides support to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

"The United States will continue to work with our partners, including the UK, to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out its atrocities," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.

"Hamas’s actions have caused immense suffering and shown that terrorism does not occur in isolation. Together with our partners we are decisively moving to degrade Hamas’s financial infrastructure, cut them off from outside funding, and block the new funding channels they seek to finance their heinous acts."

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after its fighters burst across the fence around the Gaza enclave on Oct 7 and rampaged through Israeli towns killing civilians.

Israel said 1,200 people were killed and around 240 were dragged back to Gaza as hostages on the deadliest day of its 75-year history.

Medical officials in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 11,000 people are confirmed dead from Israeli strikes, around 40 percent of them children, and countless others trapped under rubble.

Around two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been made homeless, unable to escape the crowded territory where food, fuel, fresh water and medical supplies are running out.

Recommended
RelatedUS sanctions Hamas officials, seeks to disrupt group's revenue

Hamas leaders sanctioned

Mahmoud Khaled Zahhar, a senior member and co-founder of Hamas, PIJ's representative to Iran and the Damascus-based Deputy Secretary General of PIJ and leader of its armed wing were among those sanctioned by Washington.

Lebanon-based money exchange company Nabil Chouman & Co was also targeted, along with its owner and founder.

Treasury accused the company of having served as a conduit for transferring funds to Hamas and said it transferred tens of millions of dollars to the group.

The sanctions will freeze any US assets of those targeted and generally bar Americans from dealing with them.

Those who engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit with sanctions.

RelatedUS and its allies provide Israel with 'impunity' to commit war crimes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar