Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the UN Mideast envoy have discussed the human tragedy in Gaza.

In a phone call on Tuesday with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, Fidan stressed that it is necessary to implement a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan said a solution to the Palestinian issues is possible within the framework of UN resolutions and accepted international parameters. "A full ceasefire must be achieved immediately," he said.

"Following this, action must be taken to establish a lasting and just peace," Fidan was quoted as saying by the diplomatic sources.

Calling the humanitarian tragedy "unacceptable," Fidan told Wennesland that more efforts should be made to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Turkish, Australian foreign ministers discuss Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also spoke to his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on Tuesday and discussed recent developments in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.