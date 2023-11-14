Driven from her home by war and sheltering in a tent with no certainty of ever being able to return, elderly Palestinian refugee Abla Awad felt like history was repeating itself in a tragic, never-ending loop.

When she was a girl, she and her family were forced from their village, inside what is now Israel, to Gaza, during the mass displacement of Palestinians in 1948, when Israel was created, an event Palestinians call the "Nakba", or catastrophe.

Now, she has had to abandon her home all over again, fleeing Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza to escape Israeli air strikes, and taking shelter with generations of her family in a tent city in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the enclave.

"I was five years old and I remember being displaced. Our families carried us along with their bags, and they took us to Gaza. I swear it's the same as what's happening today," said Awad, sitting outside her tent on a patch of sand.

"I was a little girl and now I am reliving the same thing ... Ever since I can remember, since I was five years old, I have been witnessing wars," she said, as her grandchildren ran around her, playfully darting in and out of the tent.

'Let them throw us in the sea'

The latest war, between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian group that runs Gaza, began when Hamas fighters rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 Israelis, including babies and children, and taking 240 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

In response, Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza and launched an air, sea and ground assault that has killed more than 11,000 people, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian officials. An estimated two thirds of the enclave's 2.3 million residents have been made homeless.