Qatari mediators are seeking to negotiate a deal between Hamas and Israel that includes the release of around 50 civilian hostages from Gaza in exchange for a three-day ceasefire, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters.

The deal, under discussion, which has been coordinated with the US, would also see Israel release some Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails and increase the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza, the official said on Wednesday.

It would mark the biggest release of hostages held by Hamas since the group burst over the Gaza border, attacked parts of Israel and took hostages into the enclave.

Hamas has agreed to the general outlines of this deal, but Israel has not and it is still negotiating the details, the official said.

It is not known how many Palestinian women and children Israel would release from its jails as part of the agreement under discussion.

The scope of the Qatari-led negotiations has changed significantly in recent weeks, but the fact that the talks are now focused on the release of 50 civilian prisoners in exchange for a three-day truce and that Hamas has agreed to the outline of the deal has not been reported before.

The wealthy Gulf state of Qatar, which has ambitious foreign policy goals, has a direct line of communication with Hamas and Israel. It has previously helped mediate truces between the two.

Such a deal would require Hamas handing over a complete list of remaining living civilian hostages held in Gaza.

A more comprehensive release of all hostages is not currently under discussion, the official said.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hamas political office in Doha declined to comment.

Qatar has been leading mediation between Hamas and Israeli officials for the release of more than 240 hostages. They were taken by Hamas when they rampaged into Israel on October 7. Israel says 1,200 people were killed during the rampage.

Israel then launched an unrelenting bombardment of Hamas-ruled Gaza and late last month began an armoured invasion of the enclave, where more than 11,000 people have been killed.

Around 40 percent of them are children with more buried under the rubble, according to Palestinian officials.