Israeli forces have raided the biggest medical complex, Gaza City's Al Shifa hospital, one of a number of facilities that have been caught up in the worst of the fighting.

Global concern flared on Wednesday over the war and the thousands of wounded and displaced civilians inside the hospital, which has been deprived of electricity, generator fuel and essential medical supplies.

Israel charges Hamas with hiding military sites in tunnels below Al Shifa and other sites, and using the civilians trapped there as "human shields", claims Hamas denies.

Here is a look at five of the major hospitals in the battle zone of Gaza.

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital

The hospital for cancer patients in Gaza was severely damaged by Israeli air strikes earlier this month.

"A state of panic afflicts cancer patients and medical staff as a result of the heavy Israeli bombardment of the only Turkish Friendship Hospital for cancer patients in Gaza and the infliction of severe damage to it as a result of the Israeli occupation repeatedly targeting its surroundings," Dr Subhi Skaik, the director general of the hospital, had said on Facebook.

The Turkish government funded the construction of the hospital from 2011-2017, which is the largest hospital in Palestine with an area of 34,800 square meters comprising six floors and with a capacity of 180 beds.

Al Shifa Hospital

Following extensive attacks around the hospital, the Israeli army has stormed Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City overnight.

Israeli army blindfolded and detained a number of people at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital after stripping them and taking them to an unknown location, a medical source tells Anadolu.

Israeli assaults in recent days had forced the hospital to bury dead patients in a "mass grave", said the director of Al Shifa, located in Gaza City's Rimal neighbourhood.

According to the Palestinian government in Gaza, the hospital was built in 1946 during the British Mandate and has been extended since.

The UN World Health Organisation has said about 400 medical staff and caregivers worked there and 3,000 civilians had taken refuge from the war.

The Gaza government's deputy health minister told AFP on Sunday that an Israeli airstrike had "completely destroyed" the cardiac ward building.

Three nurses have been killed, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Sunday.

"Essential infrastructure" including water tanks, maternity ward equipment and the medical oxygen storage centre had also been damaged, it said Sunday.

An ambulance leaving the hospital was hit by an Israeli strike that killed 15 people in early November.

Al Quds Hospital

Gaza City's Al Quds Hospital - with just 100 beds but recently sheltering thousands of displaced - was evacuated on Tuesday, said the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.