Türkiye has extended congratulations to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the 40th anniversary of its foundation.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate the November 15 Republic Day of our brothers in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, who are celebrating the 40th anniversary of its foundation today.

"I remember with mercy the heroes who said 'stop' to occupation, captivity and oppression with their epic struggle, and I send my greetings to the people of Cyprus," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X on Wednesday.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Turkish Cypriots, he stressed.

Meanwhile, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz attended the celebrations in TRNC's capital Lefkosa and said Türkiye demonstrates a strong will to protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriots.

"For us, Cyprus is not a problem, it is a national cause. The issue is to end one-sided approaches far from reality towards a solution," he said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the TRNC is an integral part of the Turkic world.

"We stand by the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot people under all circumstances and conditions," Fidan said on X.

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defense Ministry also voiced strong support for the TRNC. "We will continue to stand by the Turkish Cypriots from now on, as we have done so far!" the ministry said on X.