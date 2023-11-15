TÜRKİYE
Türkiye congratulates 35th anniversary of declaration of Palestinian state
Ankara will continue to "defend just cause of Palestine" until the day when Palestinians can live in their own lands, Turkish Foreign Ministry says.
Türkiye supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. / Photo: AA
November 15, 2023

Türkiye has congratulated the 35th anniversary of the declaration of the State of Palestine.

"Congratulations on the 35th anniversary of the proclamation of the State of Palestine. We will continue to defend the just cause of Palestine until the day when our Palestinian brothers and sisters can live in their own lands under the roof of their own state in peace and security," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Türkiye established official relations with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1975 and was one of the first countries that recognised the Palestinian State established in exile on November 15, 1988.

A month later, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution acknowledging the proclamation of the State of Palestine by the Palestine National Council. The assembly "reaffirmed the need to enable the Palestinian people to exercise sovereignty over its territory occupied since 1967."

It also decided that "Palestine" should be used in place of "Palestine Liberation Organization" in the UN system.

Türkiye supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

