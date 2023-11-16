Eleven people have died and 51 have been sent to hospital after a fire at a building in northern China's Shanxi province, state media said.

"Eleven people have been confirmed dead and the specific number of casualties is still being counted," state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

"A total of 63 people have been evacuated so far, 51 of whom were sent to the Luliang First People's Hospital for treatment", it added.

The fire started at a four-floor building belonging to the Yongju coal company in Lishi District, Luliang City, Shanxi Province at around 6:50 am local time (2250 GMT on Wednesday), state media said.

"Rescue work is still in progress and the cause of the fire is under investigation," it added.

