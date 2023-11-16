TÜRKİYE
Israel tries to cover up crimes by targeting President Erdogan: Turkish official
Israel is involved in crimes that have left a “black mark on human history,” says AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik.
Omer Celik condemned Israel which massacred thousands of civilians, including women and children. / Photo: AA Archive
November 16, 2023

Tel Aviv officials have tried to cover up crimes in Israels ongoing war against Gaza by targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a spokesman of Türkiye's governing Justice and Development ​​​​​​​(AK) Party has said.

“Delusions of the Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu of the bloody-handed Israeli Administration and (Foreign) Minister Eli Cohen targeting Recep Tayyip Erdogan are an attempt to cover up their crimes for which they will one day be held accountable,” Omer Celik wrote on X on Thursday.

He said Israel was involved in crimes that left a “black mark on human history” by destroying mosques, churches and hospitals while noting that the Israeli administration massacred thousands of civilians, including women and children.

“Our president follows a policy that upholds human dignity and resolutely defends human values. Netanyahu and his peers are followers of the politics of massacre,” he added.

'Unfounded slander'

On Wednesday, Türkiye rejected the "unfounded slander" by Netanyahu against Erdogan and said Israeli officials have "no right to talk about the law."

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on October 7.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have since been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

