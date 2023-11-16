Tel Aviv officials have tried to cover up crimes in Israels ongoing war against Gaza by targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a spokesman of Türkiye's governing Justice and Development ​​​​​​​(AK) Party has said.

“Delusions of the Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu of the bloody-handed Israeli Administration and (Foreign) Minister Eli Cohen targeting Recep Tayyip Erdogan are an attempt to cover up their crimes for which they will one day be held accountable,” Omer Celik wrote on X on Thursday.

He said Israel was involved in crimes that left a “black mark on human history” by destroying mosques, churches and hospitals while noting that the Israeli administration massacred thousands of civilians, including women and children.

“Our president follows a policy that upholds human dignity and resolutely defends human values. Netanyahu and his peers are followers of the politics of massacre,” he added.

'Unfounded slander'