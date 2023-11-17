Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised the so-called ideological field responsible for the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, in northern Syria.

Ali Subasi, codenamed Idris Serhat, was actively involved in conveying the terrorist organisation's ideology to the cadre at a responsible level, security sources said on Friday.

To prevent internal fractures in the Syrian base, the PKK terrorist organisation announced Subasi’s death as occurring in the hospital due to “chronic illnesses” while undergoing treatment. It concealed MIT's pinpoint operation to neutralise him.

The sources said that the neutralisation of the terrorist Subasi, who held a significant position among the ranks in Syria, led to damage to the terrorist organisation's ideological and educational activities.