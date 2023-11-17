TÜRKİYE
MIT neutralises PKK terror group's so-called Syrian ideological manager
Terrorist Ali Subasi, codenamed Idris Serhat, was neutralised by the Turkish intelligence through a pinpoint operation carried out in northern Syria.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2023

Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised the so-called ideological field responsible for the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, in northern Syria.

Ali Subasi, codenamed Idris Serhat, was actively involved in conveying the terrorist organisation's ideology to the cadre at a responsible level, security sources said on Friday.

To prevent internal fractures in the Syrian base, the PKK terrorist organisation announced Subasi’s death as occurring in the hospital due to “chronic illnesses” while undergoing treatment. It concealed MIT's pinpoint operation to neutralise him.

The sources said that the neutralisation of the terrorist Subasi, who held a significant position among the ranks in Syria, led to damage to the terrorist organisation's ideological and educational activities.

Having evaded military service and joined PKK in 1987, Ali Subasi engaged in armed activities on behalf of the terror group in Türkiye, Iran, and later in Iraq, where he held responsible positions.

In 2017, the PKK assigned terrorist Subasi to Syria. He acted as a senior member in the region during Türkiye's Olive Branch anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

Having been injured in the foot during armed activities in rural areas, he was serving as the Ideological Field Responsible in Syria before being neutralised.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

SOURCE:TRT World
