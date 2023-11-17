Friday, November 17, 2023

1900 GMT — Ukrainian marines claim multiple bridgeheads

Ukraine's military said its troops had secured multiple bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region — a small but potentially significant strategic advance in the midst of a war largely at a standstill.

The Marine Infantry Command’s claims were the first to come directly from the Ukrainian military about advances across one of Russia’s most significant barriers. Earlier this week, Andriy Yermak, the head of the president’s office, confirmed for the first time that Ukraine had established a foothold on the eastern side of the river.

The wide river is a natural dividing line along the southern battlefront, and Moscow's forces have used it since leaving the area around the city of Kherson in November 2022 to prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing farther toward Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

1915 GMT — Ukraine's power plants need missile defence ahead of winter

Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK is ready for another winter and Russian attacks, but its power plants need more missile defence systems to operate safely, Chief Executive Officer Maxim Timchenko told Reuters.

Since Russia's February 2022 military campaign, Europe, including members of the Soviet Union and the ex-Communist bloc, have supplied hundreds of transformers, miles of cables and thousands of diesel generators needed to light and heat the country in winter, when temperatures fall well below freezing.

But the experience of the past 12 months has prompted Ukraine to seek more air defence systems to protect its critical infrastructure.

"We need more Patriots, more IRIS systems. We cannot protect ourselves against ballistic missiles if we don't have air defence systems," Timchenko told Reuters in an interview in Warsaw.

1850 GMT — EU slams Russia's 'shameful' use of migrants at Finnish border

The European Union has accused Russia of making a "shameful" use of migrants to put pressure on other countries, saying it had noted an increased number of undocumented asylum seekers crossing Russia's border to Finland.

Helsinki announced that it will close four of its eight border crossings with Russia this weekend because of the increased flow of asylum seekers.

Finnish Prime Minister Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Russia was deliberately seeking to destabilise his country in response to its NATO adhesion this year.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke to Orpo on Thursday and said that "Russia's instrumentalisation of migrants is shameful".

1840 GMT — Russia sends shipments of free grain to Africa

Russia has sent the first of its promised free-of-charge grain shipments to Africa, the country's agriculture minister said.

"The first two ships with 25,000 tons of Russian wheat each have already left Russian ports for Somalia and Burkina Faso. We expect them to arrive in late November or early December," Dmitry Patrushev said while speaking at the Russia International Exhibition in Moscow.

He said about 200,000 tons of free grain will be sent to the continent by the end of the year.

Patrushev said ships bound for the Central African Republic, Eritrea, Mali, and Zimbabwe will also depart soon.

1835 GMT — Finland sees asylum surge before Russia border crossings shut

Dozens of asylum seekers arrived at four Finnish border crossings with Russia, just hours before they were to close, a border guard captain told AFP.

Finland is to shut half of its eight crossings along its eastern land border with Russia from midnight (2200 GMT).

Authorities have accused Russia of seeking to destabilise Finland by letting undocumented migrants -- mainly from the Middle East and Africa -- cross into the Nordic country.

The surge has grown in recent weeks. "Most of them have come with bicycles. Today we have had about 60," said Jussi Vainkka, a border guard captain at the Nuijamaa checkpoint.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia, has seen increased numbers of asylum seekers since August.

1820 GMT —Russia lifts temporary ban on gasoline exports: ministry

Russia has announced it was lifting the temporary ban on gasoline that it imposed in September in response to soaring prices, against a backdrop of rising inflation in the country.