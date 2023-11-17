Türkiye has participated in a joint NATO multinational domestic military exercise held from November 6 to 17 in eastern Hungary.

"Held with the participation of NATO forces, Adaptive Hussars-2023, in which Türkiye, Italy, Croatia and the US participated, ends today," the Turkish National Defence Ministry said on X.

"Within the scope of the exercise, the Turkish Armed Forces also participate in the water passage phases in Tiszaroff and the airborne phases in Nyiregyhaza," it wrote.