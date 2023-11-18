More than 40,000 hours of security video from the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is to be released to the public, the new Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives has said.

"Today, I am keeping my promise to the American people and making all the January 6th tapes available to ALL Americans," Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, said on X.

"Truth and transparency are critical."

Johnson, who has endorsed former president Donald Trump's bid to recapture the White House in 2024, said the Capitol Hill security video would be posted in batches on a public website.

"In the meantime, a public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos uncensored," he said.

"This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organisations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials."