Pakistan security forces killed four militants in a shootout during an overnight raid in the country’s northwest near the border with Afghanistan, the military has said.

A military statement said on Sunday security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Khaisoor area of North Waziristan district, where they exchanged fire with militants.

It said troops seized weapons and ammunition from the militants’ hideout.

The military said one of the most wanted militant commanders, identified by the single name of Ibrahim, was among the dead, all of whom were involved in attacks on security forces and civilians.

Troops were carrying out sanitisation of the surrounding areas to eliminate any hiding militants, it said.