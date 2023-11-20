Monday, November 20, 2023

1747 GMT — The US is actively engaged in negotiations to secure the release of hostages in Gaza, said the White House, stressing that they have guarded hope.

"We believe we're closer than we've ever been. So we're hopeful," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a press briefing at the White House.

He said there is still work to be done, adding that "nothing is done until it's all done. So we're working on it.”

The statement came amid reports from Israeli public broadcaster KAN that Tel Aviv had proposed a prisoner swap deal with Hamas; it is not known if the US was involved in that reported deal.

Hours earlier, President Joe Biden said he believes a deal to free hostages in Gaza is near.

"I believe so," Biden responded when asked if a deal to release hostages in Gaza is near during the annual Thanksgiving turkey “pardon” ceremony at the White House.

But he was tight-lipped on further details, stating that he was "not prepared to talk."

2118 GMT — 200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital

Gaza's Health Ministry said 200 patients were evacuated from a hospital with the help of the Red Cross just hours after it was hit by a deadly Israeli strike.

Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra told AFP that 200 people were evacuated from the Indonesian hospital in Jabalia and taken by bus to Nasser Hospital in the southern town of Khan Yunis.

"The Israeli army is laying siege to the Indonesian hospital," he said.

"We fear the same thing will happen there as it did in Al Shifa," he added, referring to the largest hospital in Gaza which Israeli troops have been searching since Wednesday.

2116 GMT — Palestinian presidency says it’s focusing on stopping ‘barbaric Israeli aggression’

The Palestinian presidency said that it is currently focused on stopping the “barbaric Israeli aggression" against the Palestinian people across the occupied territories.

"The whole world is watching the brutal massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation army in Gaza by targeting children, women, the elderly, hospitals and places of worship, in addition to the crimes of the occupation army and terrorist colonists in the West Bank and Jerusalem," Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

Abu Rudeineh added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements since the start of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza "prove that this government seeks to perpetuate its occupation of all the Palestinian territories."

2108 — Hamas says destruction of 60 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza in past 72 hours

The military wing of Hamas said that its fighters had destroyed 60 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza over the past 72 hours.

In a recorded message, Abu Obeida, the spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, stated that among the targeted Israeli military vehicles, ten troop carriers were included in the attacks over the last three days.

He also noted that "fierce clashes" were taking place with the Israeli forces in several areas across Gaza.

"We suspect that the enemy [Israeli army] bombed its troops on the ground believing a number of its soldiers were arrested in an operation we had carried out against a troops carrier vehicle in Gaza City," Obeida said.

2056 GMT — Israeli ambassador recalled from South Africa amid dispute over Gaza remarks

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it recalled its ambassador to South Africa for consultation over remarks by South African officials on Israel's onslaught against Gaza.

While the ministry did not specify the exact comments that prompted the recall, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the South African officials' remarks were supportive of the Palestinian Hamas group and critical of Israel.

According to the Times of Israel news website, a spokesperson for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) said that the party "cannot sit back and watch the genocide actions of the Israeli regime."

1905 GMT — Israeli army shells church in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army hit a church in southern Lebanon with artillery shells, causing significant damage to the church building.

According to the official Lebanese news agency NNA, the Israeli army hit the Saint George Church in the town of Yaroun, southern Lebanon, near the border.

No injuries were reported in the Israeli shelling of the Melkite (Greek) Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic Church.

1853 GMT — South Africa to host BRICS summit on Israel-Hamas war

South Africa will Tuesday host a virtual summit of the BRICS group of nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, to discuss the Israel-Palestine war, Pretoria and Moscow said.

The BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — are a group of major emerging economies seeking to reshape the US and Western-led global order. Tuesday's "Extraordinary Joint Meeting on the Middle East Situation in Gaza" will be hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the hope of drawing up a common response to the more than six-week conflict.

Leaders from Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates will also attend the meeting.

1831 GMT — China welcomes Arab and Muslim foreign ministers for talks on ending the war in Gaza

China’s top diplomat welcomed four Arab foreign ministers and the Indonesian one to Beijing, saying his country would work with “our brothers and sisters" in the Arab and Islamic world to try to end the war in Gaza as soon as possible.

The ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Indonesia chose to start in Beijing a tour to permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, a testament to both China's growing geopolitical influence and its longstanding support for the Palestinians.

The ministerial committee stressed the need for an immediate stop to "military escalation" in Gaza and to propel the political process forward with the goal of lasting peace, as well as "hold the Israeli occupation accountable for the blatant violations and crimes in Gaza and occupied West Bank," according to a statement.

1705 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Gaza climbs to 13,300 — media office

At least 13,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to a statement published by the Palestinian media office.

The death toll includes 5,600 children and 3,550 women, the statement said, adding that at least 6,500 people have been reported as missing, 4,400 of whom are women and children.

1608 GMT — UN protectorate in Gaza is not a solution —Guterres

Antonio Guterres said it was "important to be able to transform this tragedy into an opportunity" — which, for him, meant moving "in a determined and irreversible way to a two-state solution."

This means, after the current war between Israeli army and Hamas fighters in Gaza ends, "a strengthened Palestinian Authority, assuming responsibilities in Gaza," he said.

But the Palestinian Authority cannot go into Gaza backed by Israeli tanks, he added — meaning the "international community needs to look into a transition period."

"I do not think that a UN protectorate in Gaza is a solution," however, Guterres said.

"Everybody needs to come together to create the conditions for the transition, allowing for a strengthened Palestinian Authority to assume responsibilities in Gaza," and from there to a two-state solution, he said.

1702 GMT — Israeli army detects 25 rockets, 3 drones launched from Lebanon towards Israel

The Israeli army reported detecting 25 rocket launches and three suicide drone attacks originating from Lebanon, targeting Israeli positions along the border.

According to an Israeli army statement, the Iron Dome air defence system successfully intercepted several rockets, while others struck open areas.

1650 GMT — Israeli army hits surgery floor of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the Israeli army had targeted the surgery floor of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, causing significant damage to its medical equipment.

Munir al-Bursh, the director of hospitals in Gaza, spoke from the hospital and mentioned that dead bodies were still accumulating within the facility, which has been surrounded by Israeli military vehicles for several days.

He further explained that the hospital was the only one partially functioning in Gaza City and the northern Gaza region, as all other hospitals in Gaza City had become non-operational, including Al Shifa Hospital, which is currently under Israeli military control.

1529 GMT — Civilian deaths in Gaza 'unparalleled, unprecedented' — Guterres

The UN chief has decried events in Gaza since October 7, calling them a "killing of civilians that is unparalleled and unprecedented” since he took office.

“We are witnessing a killing of civilians that is unparalleled and unprecedented in any conflict since I am secretary general,” Guterres said in New York while presenting a new UN environmental report.

It is important to be able to transform the tragedy into an opportunity, Guterres said, adding: "It is essential that after the war we move in a determined, and reversible way to a two-state solution."

1502 GMT — Turkish communications chief commemorates over 5,000 Gaza children

For November 20, World Children's Day, the Turkish communications director remembered the thousands of Palestinian children in Gaza killed by Israel's attacks on the besieged enclave.

"Today is, November 20, World Children's Rights Day. Children who should live in peace, tranquillity, and security are witnessing weapons, bombs, and death in Gaza today," Fahrettin Altun wrote on X.

"The pain of the 5,500 innocent children and infants we have lost due to Israel's attacks since October 7 is breaking our heart."

While the "ongoing oppression in Gaza" not only disregards the rights of children but also denies the right to life, the world remains silent in the face of "oppression and brutality," he added.

1436 GMT — Germany backs UN Palestinian aid agency amid Israeli criticism

In the face of Israeli criticism, Germany expressed support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA in Gaza.

The UN agency makes a "very important contribution to the humanitarian care of the people in the Palestinian areas of the West Bank as well as Gaza and is therefore also an important partner for our humanitarian aid and for the international organizations that provide it,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner told a press briefing in Berlin.

Wagner was reacting to remarks by Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, who criticized the agency on Sunday, saying: "Instead of funnelling money to rebuild Gaza or to the failed UNRWA, the international community can assist in the costs of resettlement, helping the people of Gaza build new lives in their new host countries.”

1408 GMT — Israel's response to Hamas attack 'inexcusable': AU chief

The African Union said that Israel's response to Hamas's attack last month was "inexcusable", warning that civilian casualties would fuel further "extremism".

"The acts (of Hamas) are reprehensible... but the response is inexcusable," AU chairman Azali Assoumani told a press conference in Berlin.

"Imagine a child who has seen his mother, who has seen his father killed... it creates extremism," he said.

1356 GMT — Putin to take part in virtual BRICS summit on Gaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a virtual summit of the BRICS group of nations on Tuesday to discuss the Israeli war on Gaza, the Kremlin said.

"On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in an extraordinary BRICS summit (via videoconference) to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the Kremlin said in a statement, referring to the influential bloc that includes Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

1339 GMT — 61 more patients from Gaza brought to Türkiye for treatment

Another 61 patients and 49 companions from Gaza arrived in Türkiye for treatment.

The 110 passengers and 10 health personnel landed in the capital Ankara on a Turkish A400M military transport plane after departing from El Arish International Airport in Egypt.

They were transferred to the Bilkent City Hospital and Etlik City Hospital by waiting ambulances.

1256 GMT — ‘We are witnessing holocaust of children in Gaza:’ Pakistani PM

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar drew a parallel between the ongoing spree of children’s killing in Gaza and one of the West’s few red lines, the holocaust.

"We are witnessing a holocaust of Palestinian children in Gaza. This appalling and atrocious children holocaust must stop immediately," Kakar said, while addressing a World Children’s Day ceremony in the capital Islamabad, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

Denouncing the "senseless" killing of children in Gaza, Kakar said Palestinian children have emerged as the prime victims of the Israeli actions in the besieged enclave.

"We are trying along with our global partners from the platform of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) and others to pressurize the western hemisphere led by the United States that some sort of sanity must prevail," he went on to say.

1252 GMT — Iran denies involvement in ship seizure in Red Sea

Iran denied involvement in the seizure of a cargo ship by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the southern Red Sea amid soaring tensions over the conflict in Gaza.

In his weekly news briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani termed as "false" the Israeli accusations of Iran’s involvement in the incident.

He said regional groups, including Yemen’s Houthis, "represent their own countries and make decisions based on the interests of their respective countries and act spontaneously."

Kanaani said the Israeli accusation was "in the framework of projection and to escape from the dire situation that the Zionist regime is facing."

1252 GMT — 880 Palestinian children detained by Israel this year: NGO

The Israeli army has detained 880 Palestinian children since the start of this year, a local non-governmental organisation said.

"More than 200 children are still in custody, including 26 held under Israel’s policy of administrative detention" without charge or trial, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement marking World Children’s Day.

1222 GMT — First field hospital enters Gaza since war began

Palestinian officials said a field hospital sent by Jordan entered Gaza for the first time, since the war erupted, according to a Palestinian official.

The hospital will be established in Khan Yunis, to receive the wounded and the sick, under catastrophic conditions which southern hospitals are experiencing, with the influx of hundreds of wounded each day and continued aggressive aerial and artillery strikes," said Mohammed Zaqout, director-general of Gaza hospitals.

1221 GMT — Multiple deaths as Israel bombs UN-run school — Hamas

More than 10 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a UN-run school in the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza, Palestinian resistance group Hamas said.

"This is a heinous crime and a disdain for the UN refugee agency UNRWA and the United Nations," Hamas said in a statement.

It called for an immediate action "to stop the targeting of civilians in schools protected under international law."

There was no comment yet from the Israeli military on the statement.

1201 GMT — Israel seeks to turn Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital into 'mass grave': Health Ministry