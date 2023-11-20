At least 21 people, including three children, died after heavy rainfall inundated the Dominican Republic over the weekend, authorities said, warning the downpours were linked to the worsening climate crisis.

Torrential storms over the past 48 hours have caused flooding, damaged infrastructure and brought down houses in the Caribbean nation, in what President Luis Abinader on Sunday called the "largest rainfall event ever" in the country's history.

"Those who do not believe in climate change, start believing," said Abinader, who spoke of "extensive and substantial" damages, though without detailing precise figures.

The rains, from a tropical depression, are expected to continue across portions of the country for the next 24 hours, the United States embassy said in a weather alert.

In one particularly deadly incident, a wall collapsed on Sunday onto several vehicles travelling on a major avenue in the capital, Santo Domingo, killing nine.

The water "infiltrated a saturated subsoil," and the foundation of the concrete wall gave way, the Ministry of Public Works said on Sunday.

An investigation into the incident has been ordered by the ministry.

Nine other people died in separate instances in Santo Domingo on the same day. Others have died after being swept away by flood waters.