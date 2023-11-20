UK startup Advanced Electric Machines (AEM) has raised $29 million (£23 million) to scale up its electric vehicle motors production, which contains no rare earths or copper and is entirely recyclable.

The Series A funding round was led by Legal & General unit Legal & General Capital and Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital initiative that invests in climate startups, AEM said on Monday.

Based in Washington in England's industrial northeast, AEM already has a commercial rare earth-free motor in use in electric buses and other vehicles in Europe, North America and Asia, CEO James Widmer said.

The investment round will enable the company to start producing an EV motor that is also free of copper for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Those motors can boost an EV's range by at least 10 percent, Widmer said.

AEM is working with Volkswagen's luxury brand Bentley on developing an EV motor, but Widmer said he could not name other potential customers.

"We are in active conversations with (automaker) customers in Europe and beyond," Widmer said.