India and Australia are set to hold talks focused on bolstering their strategic, defence and security ties in New Delhi.

Australia's defence minister Richard Marles and foreign minister Penny Wong arrived on Monday to meet with their counterparts for the second India-Australia 2+2 Dialogue, where they're expected to discuss regional and global issues, according to a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs.

“Both sides will also exchange views on shared priorities for strengthening minilateral and multilateral cooperation,” the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with Marles, who is also the deputy prime minister.

India's Minister of External Affairs Subhramanyam Jaishankar will take stock of ties between the two countries with his counterpart Wong on Tuesday, according to the statement.

The talks come a few weeks after India hosted United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United States Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin in New Delhi, where both countries underlined their commitment to boosting security ties, and reaffirmed their support for a free and resilient Indo-Pacific region.