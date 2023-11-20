TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish group initiates worldwide protest for children of besieged Gaza
The "Do Something" campaign encourages people globally to flick lights on and off at 9 pm local time in their country every night to protest "child massacres" committed by Israel in Gaza children until it ends.
Turkish group initiates worldwide protest for children of besieged Gaza
Launched at World Children's Day, the campaign aims to raise international public awareness and global resistance against child deaths. /Photo: AA / Others
November 20, 2023

A Turkish group is pushing for people worldwide to switch their lights on and off at the same local time Monday, and every night after that as long as it takes, for the "Do Something" campaign to support the besieged children of Gaza.

Monday marks the 44th day of the Israeli attacks on Gaza, with over 13,000 Palestinian civilians, including thousands of children and infants, killed in attacks by Israel that many call war crimes, said the Ankara Solidarity Platform, a group organising the protest.

For November 20, World Children's Day, an awareness campaign was launched with the slogan "Do Something," with the campaign planned to continue until the end of “child massacres” committed by Israel.

For the first event of the campaign, the turning of lights on and off at 9 pm local time in each country is set to be done around the world, it said.

Recommended

In the days to come, the platform aims to raise international public awareness and global resistance against child deaths through similar activities.

Content and visual materials produced during the "Do Something" campaign will be shared on social media with the hashtags #dosomething and #birseyyap in Turkish, said the group.

RelatedWhat's it like to be a parent in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 3,600 children so far?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan