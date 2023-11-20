Türkiye has warned third parties and is taking the necessary steps in its fight against the PKK/YPG terrorist group, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday.

Speaking before the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye's Planning and Budget Committee during budget discussions related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fidan said Türkiye also closely monitors the overseas activities of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The fact that FETO also functions as an intelligence and crime network is conveyed to the relevant parties, he said.

The increasing activities of FETO in Africa and its presence in Afghanistan are monitored in collaboration with international actors, he added.

Türkiye also carried out significant anti-terror operations both domestically and internationally against the Daesh terrorist group, Fidan said.

Türkiye-US relations

Türkiye's diplomatic contacts with the US administration have continued throughout 2023, Fidan said.

During talks between the two sides, Türkiye said the cooperation between the US and the PKK/YPG terror group as well as the presence of the FETO terror group in the US are not in line with the spirit of alliance, he said.

The Turkish side has repeatedly emphasised that the US needs to take concrete steps to correct its misguided approach to issues directly affecting Türkiye's national security, he noted.

"We have raised our expectations for the prompt conclusion of our request for F-16 (fighter jet) procurement and modernization without any conditions and restrictions at every level.

"Moreover, we continue to collaborate with the US on various regional and global issues where we share common interests," he added.

Russia-Ukraine War