WORLD
2 MIN READ
Illegal gold mine collapse kills 10 in Suriname
The miners are believed to have built their own tunnels to search for gold, a common occurrence in Suriname.
Illegal gold mine collapse kills 10 in Suriname
Small-scale miners work on the grounds of a gold mining concession in Sipaliwini district, some 150 kilometres southeast of Suriname's capital Paramaribo. / Photo: AP Archive
November 21, 2023

At least 10 people were killed after an illegal gold mine collapsed in the South American country of Suriname, authorities said.

Police, military officials and rescue crews were dispatched to the mine, which is located in the country's rural southern region.

The miners are believed to have built their own tunnels to search for gold, a common occurrence in Suriname, officials said on Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

Recommended

"There's still a lot of uncertainty," said President Chan Santokhi. "It's important that we now get the situation under control."

Santokhi was attending a government budget meeting when the incident occurred, forcing him to interrupt those speaking saying, "Something terrible is going on."

Suriname is known for its gold mines, with US and Canadian companies heavily invested in such operations. Informal gold mining also has increased in recent years.

Related'Genocide' in Amazon: Indigenous Brazilians resist mining intrusion
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan