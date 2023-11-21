Türkiye hopes to achieve positive results on a captive exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Türkiye is in constant communication to solve the hostage crisis and expects to obtain positive results from the talks, Erdogan said on Tuesday at a joint news conference with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune after their meeting in the capital Algiers.

Erdogan said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, with joint efforts from Qatar, were engaged in talks for the release of the hostages.

On Israel's bombardment of Gaza, Erdogan said attacks on hospitals, places of worship, other facilities in Gaza which should be under protection, and the forced displacement of people amounted to "inhumanity and barbarism."

Türkiye unequivocally rejects Israeli attacks in Gaza, which constitute collective punishment and war crimes, he said, underlining that Ankara's priority were a permanent ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian aid.

"The establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders is now inevitable. In this regard, we will continue to do our utmost," he stressed.

Stressing that he discussed the humanitarian crisis in Palestine with Tebboune, Erdogan highlighted that Algeria is among countries providing the strongest and most sincere support to the Palestinian cause.

"Without achieving a just political solution to the Palestinian issue, the establishment of lasting peace and stability in our region is not possible," he said. "We have announced that we are ready to act as guarantors, along with regional countries, in the implementation of a fair peace agreed upon by Israel and Palestine."

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

Authorities in Gaza said Monday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the enclave since October 7 has jumped to over 14,000 Palestinians including 5,920 children and 3,550 women.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

Middle East is like volcano

Tebboune said both leaders discussed developments in the Middle East in all dimensions.

A great tragedy has occurred due to the crimes committed by the "Zionist regime" in Gaza, he said during a joint news conference with Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Algiers.

"We reiterated our condemnation of the systematic policy of repression and genocide and forced displacement carried out by the Zionist entity (Israel)," Tebboune added.

The establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders is the legitimate right of the Palestinian people, said Tebboune.