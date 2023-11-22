Wednesday, November 22, 2023

1930 GMT -

The Israeli army continues to launch dozens of air strikes and violent artillery shelling on multiple areas of Gaza, hours before the truce and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas begins.

Early on Wednesday, more than 30 people were killed and dozens wounded after Israeli army forces bombed 10 homes in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza's city center, the Civil Defense Directorate in Gaza said.

According to the Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, “More than 81 people were killed, the majority of whom were children and women, and others were injured, and dozens of homes, buildings, residential apartments, and public and private property were destroyed in the ongoing Israeli occupation bombing of Gaza".

It added that Israeli army planes bombed inhabited homes in central Gaza, after midnight on Tuesday/Wednesday, “which led to the death of 41 people and the injury of dozens, and there are still missing people under the rubble.”

“At least 10 citizens were people, and a number of others were injured, when the occupation warplanes targeted two houses in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City,” the agency adds.

1803 GMT — Gaza 'most dangerous place in the world to be a child': UNICEF

The head of the United Nations children's agency has called the besieged Gaza "the most dangerous place in the world to be a child," and said that the hard-won truce deal between Israel and Hamas was not enough to save their lives.

UNICEF's executive director Catherine Russell told the UN Security Council that over 5,300 children have reportedly been killed in Gaza since October 7, accounting for 40 percent of the deaths.

"This is unprecedented," said Russell, who had just returned from a trip to southern Gaza. "I am haunted by what I saw and heard."

Russell said that a pause is not enough and called for "an urgent humanitarian ceasefire to immediately put a stop to this carnage."

Russell said that an additional 1,200 children are believed to remain under the rubble of bombed-out buildings or are otherwise unaccounted for.

"In addition to bombs, rockets, and gunfire, Gaza's children are at extreme risk from catastrophic living conditions," Russell added.

"One million children - or all children inside the territory - are now food insecure, facing what could soon become a catastrophic nutrition crisis."

1735 GMT — At least 7,000 people missing in Gaza: media office

At least 7,000 people missing in Gaza since Oct. 7; either under rubble, their bodies lying on streets, or their fate is unknown, according to the media office.

1720 GMT — South Africa welcomes humanitarian pause in Gaza, calls for long term, enduring peace

South Africa has welcomed humanitarian pause in Gaza, but called for more efforts in seeking a long-term and enduring peace in the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict.

“This pause, which regrettably implies a possible resumption of conflict at some point, must be accompanied by tireless efforts to secure a durable political resolution of the decades-long challenge in the Middle East,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The South African leader said he hopes the humanitarian pause will strengthen efforts to achieve an outright end to the current conflict.

“The people of Palestine, Israel and the nations of the region must work together with the international community to entrench the rights, peace and sustainable development of the Palestinian people as part of the multilaterally endorsed two-state solution,” he said.

1655 GMT — 2 mothers killed every hour, 7 women every 2 hours in Gaza: UN

Two mothers were killed every hour and seven women every two hours in Israeli attacks in Gaza, the UN Women executive director has said.

"Before October 7th, 67 percent of all civilians killed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in the past 15 years were men, and less than 14 percent were women and girls. Since that date, that percentage has reversed,” Sima Sami Bahous said at a UN Security Council briefing about the situation in the Middle East.

1443 GMT — NATO welcomes deal between Israel, Hamas for humanitarian pause

The chief of NATO has hailed the new deal between Israel and Hamas for a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting in Gaza.

''I welcome the agreement between Hamas and Israel that will allow the release of hostages, the suspension of conflicts, and the delivery of humanitarian aid,'' said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a NATO meeting in North Macedonia's capital Skopje.

1439 GMT — US opposes displacement of Palestinians in Gaza to another country: US Special Envoy

The United States is against the displacement of Palestinians from the battered Gaza to another country, its special envoy for humanitarian affairs in the Middle East David Satterfield has told Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed.

Satterfield said Gazans displaced to Gaza's south by Israel's military operations "must be allowed to return to homes in the north as soon as possible."

He said the US "wants to see Israel succeed in its campaign," and warned Lebanese Hezbollah to halt missile fire on Israel if it wanted to avoid an escalation.

1427 GMT — Israel's remarks on nuclear strike on Gaza 'unacceptable': IAEA

Israeli minister's remarks on possibility of nuclear strike on Gaza 'unacceptable,' International Atomic Energy Agency head has said, reiterating a call on all countries in Middle East, including Israel, to join Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

1402 GMT — Switzerland looks to ban Hamas

The Swiss government has announced it would bring forward a draft law by the end of February explicitly banning Hamas activities or support for the Palestinian resistance group within Switzerland.

"The Federal Council decided to draft a federal act banning Hamas, considering this to be the most appropriate response to the situation that has prevailed in the Middle East since October 7," the government said in a statement.

"The act will provide the federal authorities with the necessary tools to counter any Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland."

1349 GMT — Australia says humanitarian pause in Gaza necessary step, calls for long-term, enduring peace

Australia has called the humanitarian pause in the Gaza war an “important” and “necessary” step, calling for a “long-term and enduring peace” with a two-state solution to the lingering conflict.

“Of course, this is an important and necessary step. But what we must ultimately work towards is a long-term, enduring peace,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told a news conference in Adelaide, according to a statement from the Australian Foreign Ministry.

“And I again reiterate that a long-term enduring peace requires a two-state solution, with Israelis and Palestinians living securely and prosperously within internationally recognized borders,” Wong said while responding to a series of questions about the Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal.

1240 GMT — Israeli attacks continue in Gaza ahead of truce set to begin Thursday

At least 100 Palestinians killed in attacks overnight and this morning in Gaza as Israeli army said it is continuing its offensive in the besieged enclave ahead of the agreed truce set to begin on Thursday.

A truce agreement between Hamas and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Qatar, which mediated the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.

Under an outline of the deal, Hamas is to free over a four-day period at least 50 of the roughly 240 hostages taken in its October 7 attack on Israel, and Israel is to release 150 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

1235 GMT — Israel expects 1st group of hostages to be released Thursday

The vast majority of Palestinians slated for release under an Israel-Hamas swap deal to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, are teenage boys, an official Israeli list shows.

Israel released the names on Wednesday of 300 Palestinian prisoners who could be set free under the agreement.

Under the terms of the deal, the first phase will see 50 Israeli hostages released over the course of four days, with 150 security prisoners to be freed in response.

More prisoners could subsequently be released at the same ratio of three to one, it said.

An AFP examination of the names found that 33 were women, 123 were boys under 18, and 144 were 18-year-old men.

1222 GMT — Israel-Hamas deal is an 'important step': UN

The United Nations has welcomed the deal between Israel and Hamas to free hostages and pause the fighting and bombardment in Gaza, but said much more needed to be done.

Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed while offering besieged Gaza residents a four-day truce after weeks of all-out war.

"This is an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done."

Guterres said the UN would provide support for the implementation of the agreement.

1207 GMT — Israel-Palestine conflict shouldn't become regional conflict: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is necessary to ensure that the conflict between Israel and Palestine in Gaza does not expand into a regional conflict.

Modi was speaking at the opening of a virtual summit of G20 nations, of which India holds the presidency.

1157 GMT — Jordan's King Abdullah heads to Cairo in stepped up efforts to end Gaza war: palace

Jordan's King Abdullah headed to Cairo for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi on how to end "Israel's aggression against the Palestinians", a palace statement said.

The talks will focus on how to turn a four-day truce agreed between Israel and Hamas into a permanent ceasefire that brings an end to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and averts a humanitarian catastrophe, an official told Reuters.

0929 GMT — 7 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

Seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, taking the total death to 225.

A ministry statement said the bodies of six slain Palestinians were taken to Tulkarm Hospital in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces raided the town of Azzun east of Qalqilya and the Tulkarm and Dheisheh refugee camps, eyewitnesses said.

0946 GMT — Egypt's Sisi hails mediation for Gaza humanitarian pause deal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi hailed a humanitarian pause deal in Gaza as a result of mediation led by Egypt, Qatar and the US.

"I would like to welcome to the success of the Egyptian-Qatari-American mediation in reaching an agreement to implement a humanitarian truce in Gaza and the exchange of detainees by both sides," Sisi wrote on his X account.

He said Egypt will continue its efforts to "reach final and sustainable solutions that achieve justice, establish peace, and guarantee the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

0933 GMT — Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas agreement on humanitarian pause

Italy welcomed an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a humanitarian pause.

"The Government welcomes the agreement for the release of 50 hostages who, after 7 long weeks, will be able to hug their loved ones again," said Foreign Minister Antonia Tajani on X.

He added: "It is now necessary to ensure that the pause in fighting is used to bring humanitarian aid to civilians (in Gaza)."

0922 GMT — Greece welcomes deal on humanitarian pause between Israel, Hamas

Greece welcomed the deal on a humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas.

"I would like to welcome today's agreement between the parties on a humanitarian pause in Gaza and the release of 50 hostages kidnapped following the terrorist attack of October 7," said Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis in a statement.

He maintained that Greece had suggested and worked for a humanitarian pause and the creation of sustainable humanitarian corridors.