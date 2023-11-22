Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah militia said five of its members were killed in its stronghold of Jurf al Sakhar, south of Baghdad, in US strikes that Washington said were in response to attacks by Iran-aligned militias against its forces in the region.

The US carried out two series of strikes in Iraq on Tuesday and Wednesday, its first publicly reported responses on Iraqi territory to dozens of recent attacks and a sign of escalation in the regional conflict tied to Israel's Gaza war.

The attacks began on Oct. 17 and have been linked by Iraqi militia groups to US support for Israel in its bombardment of Gaza following attacks by Palestinian group Hamas on Israel.

The strike by fighter aircraft targeted and destroyed a Kataib Hezbollah operations centre and a command and control node near Al Anbar and Jurf al Sakhar, a US defence official said.

An Iraqi military official said at least three members of Kataib Hezbollah had been killed and seven wounded in the overnight US strikes.

Kataib Hezbollah is part of Iraq's Hashd al Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces), a coalition mainly composed of Iraqi Shia militia groups formed in 2014 to combat Daesh. It was subsequently recognized as an official security agency by the Iraqi government.